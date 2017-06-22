FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ryan wants to "get moving" on Iran, Russia sanctions
June 22, 2017 / 3:50 PM / 2 months ago

Ryan wants to "get moving" on Iran, Russia sanctions

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Thursday he backs efforts to quickly move legislation to impose new sanctions on Russia and Iran that passed the Senate nearly unanimously but was stalled by a procedural issue in the House.

"I support sanctions," Ryan told a news conference. He said Ed Royce, the Republican chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee "is very eager to move this bill," and added, "We honor that."

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

