April 25, 2018 / 9:38 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

LME looks at implications for Rusal's aluminium after U.S. extends sanctions deadline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - The London metal exchange said on Wednesday it will analyse the implications of U.S. sanctions in relation to Rusal’s metal after the Treasury gave customers of the aluminium producer more time to comply with sanctions.

The U.S. Treasury on Monday gave U.S consumers until Oct. 23 instead of June 5 to wind down business with Rusal. It said it would not impose secondary sanctions on non-U.S. entities engaged with Rusal or its subsidiaries.

Reporting by Pratima Desai and Maytaal Angel, editing by Louise Heavens

