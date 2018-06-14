Logistics firm T. Parker Host hires ex-Rusal executive Scott States

BEIJING/LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - Logistics firm T. Parker Host has hired Scott States, who was previously chief executive of United Company Rusal’s U.S. trading arm.

Rusal declined to comment on States’ exit, the latest in a series of high-profile departures from the world’s top aluminium producers, which was placed under U.S. sanctions on April 6.

Rusal’s Geneva-based head of global sales, Steve Hodgson, left the company in April, while Singapore-based Asia sales director Chris Hoet followed Hodgson out of the door last month.

The U.S. Treasury Department moved its deadline for U.S. consumers to wind down business with Rusal to Oct. 23 from June 5 previously and said it would consider lifting sanctions if Rusal’s major shareholder, Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska, ceded control of the company.

States’ responsibilities at T. Parker Host will include risk management and logistics. (Reporting by Josephine Mason and Pratima Desai; writing by Tom Daly; editing by Alexander Smith)