WASHINGTON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The United States has imposed sanctions on six people and three entities for their involvement in oil shipments to Syria, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Tuesday.

The individuals listed in a statement by the Treasury included two Iranians, a Russian, a Syrian, an Iraqi and a Lebanese. Two of the entities listed are based in Russia and one in Iran. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Writing by Mohammad Zargham Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)