U.S. imposes sanctions on Venezuela's foreign minister, Venezuelan judge

WASHINGTON, April 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday imposed sanctions on Venezuela’s foreign minister and a Venezuelan judge, according to a statement on the department’s website.

Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza and a judge, Carol Padilla, were targeted over the ongoing crisis in Venezuela, the Treasury Department said, the latest in a list of officials blacklisted by U.S. authorities for their role in President Nicolas Maduro’s government. (Reporting by Susan Heavey, Makini Brice and Lesley Wroughton Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)