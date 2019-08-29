U.S. sanctions Jammal Trust Bank for financial ties to Hezbollah -Treasury

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday sanctioned Lebanon-based Jammal Trust Bank SAL and its subsidiaries for allegedly facilitating the financial activities of Hezbollah, according to the Treasury Department, which said the bank funnels money to the families of suicide bombers.

Separately, it also sanctioned four individuals for moving money from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to Hamas through Hezbollah, which the United States says is backed by Iran. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; editing by Jonathan Oatis)