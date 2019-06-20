Company News
June 20, 2019 / 4:15 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

U.S. Senate rejects arms sales to Saudi Arabia, rebuking Trump

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday backed a resolution opposing President Donald Trump’s plan to complete weapons sales to Saudi Arabia and other countries, in a rare rebuke of the White House by some of his fellow Republicans in Congress.

The vote was 53-45 for the first of 22 resolutions of disapproval the Senate was to consider related to Trump’s decision last month to sidestep the congressional review process and complete more than $8 billion in military sales to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other countries. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle)

