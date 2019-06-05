Republican, Democratic senators seek to block Trump Saudi arms sales

WASHINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) - Republican and Democratic U.S. senators said on Wednesday they would introduce 22 separate joint resolutions seeking to block President Donald Trump’s plan to circumvent congressional review and complete more than $8 billion in military sales to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan.
Backers of the effort said it was intended to “protect and reaffirm Congress’ role of approving arms sales to foreign governments.”
Reporting by Makini Brice and Patricia Zengerle;