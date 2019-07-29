U.S. Senate fails to override Trump veto of bill stopping Saudi weapons sales

WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Monday failed to override President Donald Trump’s veto of legislation passed by Congress that would have blocked the sale of certain weapons to Saudi Arabia.

By a vote of 45-40, the Senate fell short of the two-thirds votes needed to overturn a presidential veto. Five of the chamber’s 53 Republicans voted to override the Republican president. Fifteen senators did not vote.

The Senate was also set to vote on Monday on two more veto overrides of legislation blocking weapons sales to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other countries.