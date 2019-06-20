U.S. Senate Republican leader McConnell backs Saudi arms sales

WASHINGTON, June 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell urged lawmakers on Thursday to vote against resolutions seeking to block President Donald Trump’s plan to sidestep congressional review and go ahead with $8 billion in weapons sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Hours before the Senate was due to vote on 22 resolutions opposing the sale of smart bombs, aircraft parts and other military equipment, McConnell noted tensions with Iran and argued that it is important for Washington to stay close to Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

“Let’s not cut ourselves off from our partners,” he said. “Let’s not undercut the administration at a time of such delicate diplomacy.”

Backers believe the resolutions of disapproval will pass, as lawmakers try to send a strong message to Riyadh over rights abuses including the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a U.S. resident, and to both countries over the civilian toll of the war in Yemen.

They also objected to Trump’s decision to circumvent the congressional review process by declaring that Iran’s actions pose an emergency.

However, they acknowledged it would be difficult to garner the two-thirds majorities necessary in both houses to overcome an expected Trump veto.

Iran on Thursday shot down a U.S. military drone, in an incident that fanned fears of wider military conflict as Trump tries to isolate Iran over its nuclear and ballistic missile programs and role in regional wars.

Despite McConnell’s opposition, a handful of Trump’s fellow Republicans in the Senate have broken with the administration over the weapons sales.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, normally a close Trump ally, is a resolution co-sponsor.

“There’s no amount of oil coming out of Saudi Arabia and there’s no threat from Iran that’s going to get me to back off,” he said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle Editing by Bill Trott)