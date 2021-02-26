White House says report on Saudi journalist Khashoggi to be released on Friday

FILE PHOTO: The Committee to Protect Journalists and other press freedom activists hold a candlelight vigil in front of the Saudi Embassy to mark the anniversary of the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul, Wednesday evening in Washington, U.S., October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger.

ON BOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - The Office of the Director of National Intelligence will release an intelligence report on the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi later on Friday, the White House said.

The report could test ties between the United States and Saudi Arabia.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki, who told reporters on Air Force One about the release, reiterated that President Joe Biden’s administration intended to recalibrate the U.S. relationship with Saudi Arabia.