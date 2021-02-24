Biden call with Saudi King Salman, Khashoggi report expected soon -White House

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday that a phone call between U.S. President Joe Biden and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman is being scheduled and will take place soon.

Spokeswoman Jen Psaki also said a declassified U.S. report on the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, killed in Istanbul in October 2018, is being readied for release and will come out soon.