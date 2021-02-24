Biden call with Saudi King Salman, Khashoggi report expected soon -White House

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday that a phone call between U.S. President Joe Biden and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman is being scheduled and will take place soon.
Spokeswoman Jen Psaki also said a declassified U.S. report on the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, killed in Istanbul in October 2018, is being readied for release and will come out soon.
Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Steve Holland Editing by Chizu Nomiyama
