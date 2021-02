FILE PHOTO: People pray as they gather around a monument to mark the second anniversary of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's killing at the Saudi Consulate, in Istanbul, Turkey, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has informed lawmakers that it will announce actions taken in response to the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at 2:30 pm EST (1930 GMT) on Friday, a congressional source said.