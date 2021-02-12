White House says no call planned to Saudi Arabia

FILE PHOTO: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki delivers remarks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday that no call was planned to the leader of Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“Well obviously there’s a review of our policy as it relates to Saudi Arabia. There’s not a call planned that I’m aware of,” she said in the daily press briefing.

Psaki previously side-stepped a question on whether the administration would impose sanctions on Saudi Arabia for the 2018 murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi operatives in the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul.