Trump nominee to be ambassador: Islamic State still "potent threat"

WASHINGTON, March 6 (Reuters) - Retired four-star Army General John Abizaid, President Donald Trump’s nominee to be ambassador to Saudi Arabia, said on Wednesday that the Islamic State militant group has been “nearly vanquished on the ground,” but remains a “potent threat” to the United States and its allies.

While stressing the importance of the U.S.-Saudi relationship, Abizaid also called for accountability for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at a Saudi consulate in Turkey.