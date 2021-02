Biden administration expects Saudi Arabia to improve human rights - White House

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen listens as President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the state of the U.S. economy and the need to pass coronavirus disease (COVID-19) aid legislation during a speech in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United State expects Saudi Arabia to improve its human right record, including releasing political prisoners, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Friday.

“We, of course, expect Saudi Arabia to improve its record on human rights. That includes releasing political prisoners such as women’s rights advocates from Saudi jails,” Psaki told a White House briefing, adding that the administration was “encouraged” by the release on Thursday of two dual Saudi-U.S. citizens.