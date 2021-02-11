Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Blinken, Saudi foreign minister discuss Yemen, defense: State Department

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a visit by U.S. President Joe Biden to the State Department in Washington, U.S., February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed diplomatic efforts to end the war in Yemen and bolstering Saudi Arabia’s defenses in a call with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Wednesday, the U.S. State Department said.

The two officials “outlined diplomatic outreach to find a negotiated political settlement to the war in Yemen” and “discussed joint efforts to bolster Saudi defenses against attacks on the Kingdom,” the State Department said in a statement.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

