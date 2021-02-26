Khashoggi's fiancee says 'justiceforjamal' after U.S. report's release - Twitter

FILE PHOTO: Hatice Cengiz, fiancee of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi, testifies before a House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee hearing on "The Dangers of Reporting on Human Rights" on Capitol Hill in Washington U.S., May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, on Friday tweeted “#justiceforjamal” after the release of a declassified U.S. intelligence report on his death.

The report said Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved of an operation to capture or kill the dissident journalist, who was murdered in the kingdom’s Istanbul consulate in 2018.