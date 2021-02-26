U.S. should sanction MbS, lead bid for justice in Khashoggi murder - U.N. expert

FILE PHOTO: Agnes Callamard, U.N. special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions takes part in a side event called "Silencing Dissident" during the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, June 25, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

GENEVA (Reuters) - The U.N. human rights expert who led a U.N. investigation into the 2018 death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi on Friday called on the United States to take the lead in ensuring justice is served for his murder.

Agnes Callamard, U.N. investigator for summary executions, in a statement posted on Twitter after a declassified U.S. intelligence assessment was released, urged the U.S. government to impose sanctions on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman “targeting his personal assets but also his international engagements.”

The United States should not grant the crown prince, also known as MbS, immunity from civil suits and Saudi Arabia should disclose whether Khashoggi’s remains were destroyed at its consulate in Istanbul and how they were disposed of, she said.

The Saudi government did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the report. Riyadh has denied any involvement by the crown prince.