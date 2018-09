WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry will meet with Saudi Arabia’s energy minister, Khalid al-Falih, on Monday in Washington, a U.S. government source said, as the Trump administration encourages energy-producing countries to pump oil at high rates two months before it renews sanctions on Iran’s exports of crude.

Later in the week, Perry will meet in Moscow with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak.