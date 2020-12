FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (R) and U.S. President Donald Trump (L) react to applause after signing a joint security agreement at the Royal Court in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s king Salman called U.S. President Donald trump on Thursday and discussed developments in the region, the state news agency SPA reported.

The two leaders also discussed the strategic bilateral relations between the kingdom and the United States, SPA reported.