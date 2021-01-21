Saudi minister optimistic that ties with U.S will be 'excellent' under Biden - Al-Arabiya

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud attends a news conference following talks with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia January 14, 2021. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan expressed optimism that relations between Riyadh and Washington will be “excellent” under U.S. President Joe Biden, Al-Arabiya TV channel cited him as saying on Thursday.

The appointments made by Biden show “understanding of the common issues” by the new U.S.. administration, the minister added, according to Twitter posts by the Saudi-owned, Dubai-based TV channel.