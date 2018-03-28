FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 28, 2018 / 9:41 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Saudi Arabia must face U.S. lawsuits over Sept. 11 attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 28 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Wednesday rejected Saudi Arabia’s bid to dismiss lawsuits claiming that it helped plan the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and should pay damages to victims.

U.S. District Judge George Daniels in Manhattan said the plaintiffs’ allegations “narrowly articulate a reasonable basis” for him to assert jurisdiction under a 2016 U.S. law, the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act.

Daniels also dismissed claims against two Saudi banks and a Saudi construction company for allegedly providing material support to al Qaeda and Osama bin Laden to carry out the attacks, saying he lacked jurisdiction.

The Saudi government has long denied involvement in the attacks, in which hijacked planes crashed into New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon outside Washington, D.C., and a Pennsylvania field. Nearly 3,000 people died. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

