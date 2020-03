WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp was awarded a $932 million Pentagon contract on Tuesday for THAAD interceptor missiles, some of which are slated to be delivered to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The new contract was a modification to a previously awarded agreement to produce the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor for Saudi Arabia, the Pentagon said. (Reporting by Mike Stone Editing by Chris Reese)