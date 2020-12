FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud arrive for a signing ceremony at the Royal Court in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump spoke with King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia on Thursday, discussing regional security issues, according to a statement from the White House.

“President Trump thanked King Salman for his leadership and expressed his optimism towards resolving the Gulf Rift,” the statement said.