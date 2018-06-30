FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 30, 2018 / 12:08 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump says Saudi king agreed to raise oil production up to 2 mln barrels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH, June 30 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Saturday that Saudi Arabia’s King Salman had agreed to his request to increase oil production “maybe up to 2,000,000 barrels” to offset production from Iran and Venezuela.

There was no immediate comment from Saudi authorities.

The world’s top oil exporter plans to pump up to 11 million barrels of oil per day (bpd) in July, an oil industry source told Reuters this week, after OPEC agreed with Russia and other oil-producing allies to raise output by about 1 million bpd. (Reporting By Stephen Kalin Editing by Catherine Evans)

