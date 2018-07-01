FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 1, 2018 / 1:44 AM / Updated an hour ago

Saudi Arabia pledged to expand oil capacity if needed -White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 30 (Reuters) - Saudia Arabia’s leader has promised U.S. President Donald Trump that the country will produce more oil if needed and that it has 2 million barrels per day of spare capacity, the White House said on Saturday.

Trump told King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud that the oil market could use a boost in production when the two men spoke on Friday, the White House said. The king said he was ready to boost production if needed, the White House said in a statement.

“In response to the President’s assessment of a deficit in the oil market, King Salman affirmed that the Kingdom maintains a two million barrel per day spare capacity, which it will prudently use if and when necessary to ensure market balance,” the statement said. (Reporting by Patrick Rucker; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

