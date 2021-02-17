Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Middle East & Africa

U.S. Treasury's Yellen holds call with Saudi finance minister

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Janet Yellen speaks at a news conference in Washington, U.S. December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan discussed the coronavirus pandemic and other issues during a call on Wednesday, the U.S. Treasury Department said.

Yellen “emphasized the need to address the daunting challenges of ending the COVID-19 pandemic, supporting the global economic recovery, fighting income inequality, and forcefully addressing the threat of climate change,” the Treasury said in a statement.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Leslie Adler

