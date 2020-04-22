D.C. Circuit revives lawsuit challenging makeup of EPA advisory panels

A federal court of appeals revived on Tuesday a lawsuit by a coalition of six health groups and scientists who sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over a directive banning people who receive EPA grants from panels that advise the agency on scientific matters, handing the directive’s opponents a third victory in the past few months.

A panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit reversed a lower court decision, siding with the plaintiffs who include Physicians for Social Responsibility and three university professors and concluding that the EPA had acted arbitrarily and capriciously when its former administrator Scott Pruitt adopted the policy in October 2017, including because it failed to explain the basis of its decision.

