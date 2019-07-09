Scotch whisky trade group sues Virginia distillery over labels

The Scotch Whisky Association has filed a false advertising lawsuit against the Virginia Distillery Co, alleging its labels wrongly imply that some of its products are Scotch whisky when they are not.

Filed on Monday in Wilmington, Delaware federal court, the lawsuit said the distillery’s use of the name “Virginia-Highland Whisky” on some of its spirits is deceptive because the term “Highland” and the spelling of “whisky” evoke a false association with Scotland.

