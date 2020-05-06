Broker-dealer to pay $5 mln over charges it misrepresented how it handled orders -SEC

WASHINGTON, May 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. securities regulator on Wednesday said Bloomberg Tradebook LLC has agreed to pay a $5 million penalty to settle charges it made “material misrepresentations” over how the broker-dealer handled certain customer trade orders.

Tradebook violated an antifraud provision of U.S. securities laws by routing certain orders through unaffiliated dealers without informing the customers, the Securities and Exchange Commission said. Tradebook did not admit or deny the SEC’s findings, the statement said.

“Contrary to representations in its marketing materials, Tradebook let unaffiliated brokers make decisions about the routing of certain customer trade orders in a way that lowered Tradebook’s costs,” Joseph Sansone, chief of the Enforcement Division’s Market Abuse Unit, said in the statement. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Leslie Adler)