FILE PHOTO: Jay Clayton, Chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, speaks at the Economic Club of New York luncheon in New York City, New York, U.S.,September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton is stepping down from his position at the end of this year, the New York Times (here) reported on Monday.

Names being floated to replace Clayton reportedly include Gary Gensler and Preet Bharara, the report added.