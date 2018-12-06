U.S. securities regulator to consider stricter rules on shareholder proposals -chairman

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Thursday that the regulator will consider stricter rules for setting aside shareholder proposals in 2019, including the ownership and resubmission threshold.

Jay Clayton, in an address outlining the regulator’s agenda for 2019, told an audience at Columbia University that the SEC would also subject proxy advisory firms to stricter transparency and conflict of interest disclosure requirements. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts & Katanga Johnson Editing by Michelle Price and Jonathan Oatis)