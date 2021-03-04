Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
U.S. securities regulator creates task force to target ESG misconduct

By Reuters Staff

WASHINGTON, March 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has formed a task force within its enforcement division to examine misconduct related to environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards as the top securities regulator ramps up a focus on climate and other hot-button issues.

The SEC has deployed a specialized team of 22 people that will focus on disclosures from public companies related to issues such as climate change, investment-advisor activities and funds dedicated to ESG investments, the agency said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Chris Prentice Editing by Chris Reese )

