U.S. SEC swears in Peirce and Jackson

WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Thursday that Robert Jackson and Hester Peirce had been sworn in as SEC commissioners.

The addition of Peirce, a Republican, and Jackson, a Democrat, gives the SEC a full complement of commissioners, clearing the way for the body to recommence rulemaking.

SEC quorum rules stipulate that the SEC cannot consider any rulemaking unless at least three commissioners are present. (Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Sandra Maler)