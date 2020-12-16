Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Business News

U.S. SEC votes to relax requirements on companies' 'resource extraction' disclosure to foreign governments

By Katanga Johnson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday voted to relax disclosure requirements on payments made by oil, gas and mining companies to foreign governments.

The agency’s 3-2 vote to adopt industry-friendly changes to its so-called “resources extraction” disclosure rule addresses a decade-long, controversial Dodd-Frank mandate on how to spot potential corruption by firms.

Reporting by Katanga Johnson; editing by Jonathan Oatis

