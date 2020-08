WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The co-director of enforcement at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will leave the agency on Aug. 14, the top markets regulator said in a statement on Wednesday.

Steven Peikin is leaving the SEC after more than three years in the role and co-director Stephanie Avakian will remain Director, the statement said. (Reporting by Chris Prentice, Editing by Franklin Paul)