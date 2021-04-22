U.S. SEC names former prosecutor Alex Oh as head of enforcement

WASHINGTON, April 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday named former federal prosecutor Alex Oh as its new head of enforcement, the first woman of color to lead the division which plays a crucial role in policing the U.S. markets.

The appointment of Oh, a native of Seoul who moved to Maryland when she was 11, is the first big move under Chair Gary Gensler. She most recently worked as an attorney with Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP in Washington and previously served as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Criminal Division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. (Reporting by Chris Prentice Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)