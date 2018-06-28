FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 28, 2018 / 3:49 PM / in 2 hours

U.S. securities regulator unveils proposal to ease ETF approvals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. securities regulator on Thursday unveiled a proposal to ease its rules for approving low-risk exchange-traded-funds (ETFs), in what could potentially be a major win for the $3.5 trillion market.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will propose allowing issuers to launch vanilla ETFs without first seeking approval from the regulator, in a move it hopes will boost competition and innovation by lowering the barriers to entry.

The ETF industry’s dozens of issuers currently operate according to different requirements, in a complex system that they say has inadvertently allowed some firms to gain a competitive advantage over others. (Reporting by Katanga Johnson in Washington; Editing by Tom Brown)

