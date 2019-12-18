U.S. SEC proposes allowing more investors access to private companies

WASHINGTON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday proposed changes to its decades-old definition of a professional investor in order to allow more Americans to buy shares in private companies.

The agency hopes the changes will boost retail investors’ access to the swelling pool of companies which are staying private for longer and longer, but it has sparked worries among some investor advocates who say even seasoned investors struggle to spot problems with private companies. (Reporting by Katanga Johnson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)