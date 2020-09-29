Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
JPMorgan broker subsidiary admits to manipulative trading in U.S. Treasuries, agrees to pay $35 million in SEC order

By Reuters Staff

FILE PHOTO: A J.P. Morgan logo is seen in New York City, U.S., January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday said it has charged a broker-dealer subsidiary of JPMorgan Chase & Co. for fraudulently engaging in manipulative trading of Treasury securities.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC admitted to the findings in the SEC’s order, and agreed to pay disgorgement of $10 million and a civil penalty of $25 million to settle the action.

