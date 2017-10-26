FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission grants Wall Street MiFID research reprieve
Sections
Featured
Cremation of a king
World
Cremation of a king
In China's flagship paper, Xi gets Mao-like prominence
China Party Congress 2017
In China's flagship paper, Xi gets Mao-like prominence
Americans want a bipartisan fix for Obamacare: poll
Politics
Americans want a bipartisan fix for Obamacare: poll
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 26, 2017 / 11:26 AM / in 2 hours

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission grants Wall Street MiFID research reprieve

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Thursday it would grant Wall Street a 30 month-grace period on complying with sweeping new European Union investment research rules.

The regulator said it has issued three so-called ‘no action relief’ letters that will allow market participants to comply with the research rules outlined under the EU’s Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II - or MiFID II - in a way that is consistent with U.S. federal securities law. (Reporting by Michelle Price)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.