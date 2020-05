WASHINGTON, May 15 (Reuters) - Morningstar Credit Ratings LLC has agreed to pay $3.5 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charges for violating a conflict of interest rule, the agency said in a statement on Friday.

The charges relate to a conflict of interest rule designed separate credit ratings and analysis from sales and marketing efforts, the statement said. (Reporting by Chris Prentice, Editing by Franklin Paul)