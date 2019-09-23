SEC sues former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn over compensation - court filings

Sept 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision filed a lawsuit on Monday against former Nissan Motor chief executive Carlos Ghosn over claims he took part in a scheme to conceal from public disclosure more than $90 million in compensation, the lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court of New York City showed.

The SEC lawsuit said between 2009 and 2018, Ghosn earned roughly $94 million of undisclosed compensation.

Ghosn was arrested in Japan last year and fired by Nissan on charges of financial misconduct, which he denies.

He has also been fired as the CEO and chairman of French carmaker Renault. (Reporting by David Shepardson. Editing by Jane Merriman)