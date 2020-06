WASHINGTON, June 18 (Reuters) - The White House announced Thursday that President Donald Trump intends to nominate Caroline Crenshaw to fill a Democratic vacancy at the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Crenshaw, a senior SEC attorney, would fill a commissioner slot that has been vacant since February, when Rob Jackson, whom Crewnshaw advised, left to return to his teaching post. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)