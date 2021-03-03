Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Consumer Financial Services

U.S. markets regulator names climate risks, fintech as 2021 priorities

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday named climate-related risks, fintech, and conflicts of interest for brokers and investment advisors as priorities for the agency’s examination team in 2021.

The SEC’s examination division will focus on environmental, social and governance risks by examining proxy voting policies and practices to make sure voting aligns with investors’ best interests, the SEC’s acting chair Allison Herren Lee said in a statement.

Reporting by Chris Prentice

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up