U.S. SEC proposes additional transparency requirements on self-regulatory organizations, quarterly reports

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday proposed amendments to the national market system plan governing the Consolidated Audit Trail, a long-overdue trading database effort that is meant to help the agency police the stock and options exchange market.

The agency proposal, which is subject to a public consultation before implementation, would impose additional transparency requirements on the self-regulatory organizations implementing the project including quarterly reports on the industry’s progress. (Reporting by Katanga Johnson, Editing by Franklin Paul)