Earnings Season
December 18, 2018 / 4:40 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. regulator to seek comment on company earnings releases, quarterly reports

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Tuesday that it is seeking public comment on ways to ease the quarterly reporting burden for publicly listed companies.

The proposal comes months after President Donald Trump asked the regulator to explore doing away with quarterly disclosures, saying on Twitter that he had heard from business leaders it would “allow greater flexibility and save money.”

The solicitation does not commit the SEC to taking up future rulemaking that would alter current reporting requirements. (Reporting by Katanga Johnson; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.