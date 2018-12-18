U.S. regulator to seek comment on company earnings releases, quarterly reports

WASHINGTON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Tuesday that it is seeking public comment on ways to ease the quarterly reporting burden for publicly listed companies.

The proposal comes months after President Donald Trump asked the regulator to explore doing away with quarterly disclosures, saying on Twitter that he had heard from business leaders it would “allow greater flexibility and save money.”

The solicitation does not commit the SEC to taking up future rulemaking that would alter current reporting requirements. (Reporting by Katanga Johnson; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)