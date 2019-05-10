Financials
May 10, 2019 / 5:26 PM / in 2 hours

U.S. regulators approve new Silicon Valley stock exchange

Heather Somerville

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators have approved a new stock exchange that is the brainchild of a Silicon Valley entrepreneur, an action that will give high-growth technology companies more options to list their shares outside of the traditional New York exchanges.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday approved the creation of the Long-Term Stock Exchange, or LTSE, a California-based national securities exchange promoting what it says is a unique approach to governance and voting rights, while reducing short-term pressures on public companies. (Reporting by Heather Somerville; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
