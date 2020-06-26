Market News
June 26, 2020 / 8:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

Telegram to pay $18.5 mln, return investor money to settle SEC charges

WASHINGTON, June 26 (Reuters) - Telegram Group Inc has agreed to return $1.2 billion to investors and pay an $18.5 million civil penalty to resolve charges over an unregistered digital token coin offering, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Friday.

The regulator in October halted Telegram’s $1.7 billion digital token offering, saying the firm had raised capital to finance its business by selling 2.9 billion “Grams” to global investors. The SEC said in a statement on Friday it had obtained court approval of the settlements with Telegram and a subsidiary. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; editing by Diane Craft)

